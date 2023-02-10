Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $67.67 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $67,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.97. 2,066,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

