Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $39.95 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,863 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $39,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.73. 793,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

