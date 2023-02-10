Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.43 Million Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829,417 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $20,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

M stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. 2,789,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,031,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

