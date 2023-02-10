Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 121,265 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121,265 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $45,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after buying an additional 284,863 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,401,000 after buying an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after buying an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after buying an additional 227,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

