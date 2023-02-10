JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Announces GBX 8 Dividend

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:JMF opened at GBX 959.25 ($11.53) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 906.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 884.74. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($8.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,205 ($14.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £211.86 million and a P/E ratio of 316.30.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

