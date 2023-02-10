JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Announces GBX 8 Dividend

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON:JMF opened at GBX 959.25 ($11.53) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 906.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 884.74. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($8.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,205 ($14.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £211.86 million and a P/E ratio of 316.30.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Company Profile
