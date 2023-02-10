JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 130

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.62) in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 85 ($1.02) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.68) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 2,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

