JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to Neutral

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

BE opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after buying an additional 1,699,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,395,000 after buying an additional 451,501 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

