JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €20.16 ($21.68) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($19.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.06.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

