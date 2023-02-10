Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.40 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.31. The stock has a market cap of $421.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,466,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

