JOE Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $80.39 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00434196 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,226.82 or 0.28756475 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00448008 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,462,966 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

