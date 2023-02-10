JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $340.00 million-$344.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.41 million. JFrog also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.18 to $0.20 EPS.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 565,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. JFrog has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,385.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,303,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,085,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,385.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 300,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,507 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JFrog by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after buying an additional 398,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,092,000 after buying an additional 387,009 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 123.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 139,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

