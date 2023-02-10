JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $23.58 on Thursday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,336,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,413,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,336,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,413,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,666.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 300,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,507 over the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in JFrog by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in JFrog by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in JFrog by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

