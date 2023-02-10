JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.
JFrog Stock Performance
NASDAQ FROG opened at $23.58 on Thursday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in JFrog by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in JFrog by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in JFrog by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.