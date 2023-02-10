JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $798,523.20 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,303,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,085,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 24th, Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $461,000.00.
JFrog Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,292. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
