JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $798,523.20 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,303,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,085,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $461,000.00.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,292. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

