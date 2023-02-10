Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 7% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $56,465.49 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00047058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00221626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00909223 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54,063.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

