Jeffrey W. Ferguson Sells 12,053 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $435,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,194,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,133,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,512,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

