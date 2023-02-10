Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $9.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.83. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $42.01 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,872.68.

CMG stock opened at $1,606.91 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,516.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,547.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

