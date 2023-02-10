Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.43) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

BNCDY opened at $18.99 on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum SpA engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The firm operates through the following segments: Italy-Banking, Italy-Asset Management, Italy-Insurance, Italy-Other, Spain, and Germany.

