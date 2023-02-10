Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bloom Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bloom Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bloom Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 61.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $652,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 392.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.