JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,072,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,140,492 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for about 7.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $104,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 43.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 22.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $52.94 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

