JasmyCoin (JASMY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $290.92 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $290.92 million and $122.11 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00435607 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,296.97 or 0.28855432 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00442205 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,599,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.