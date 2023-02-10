Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 4,998 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.81. 1,044,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,876,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.37. The company has a market cap of $428.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

