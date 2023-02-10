Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 2.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.13. 57,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,663. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.