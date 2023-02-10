Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $17,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 498,941 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $271,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.55. 452,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,825. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

