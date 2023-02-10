Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $7.20-7.50 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $121.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.87. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.