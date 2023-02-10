Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $264.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.11. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,522 shares of company stock valued at $112,296,404 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.