Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,077 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,532,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.0% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 854,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 769,878 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.