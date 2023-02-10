Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 399 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE:CF opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

