Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,550 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in International Paper by 35.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,642,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,196,000 after buying an additional 328,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

