Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

