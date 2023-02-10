Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after buying an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,810,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,009,000 after acquiring an additional 92,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,327 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYB opened at $98.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

