Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 53.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

