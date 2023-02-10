Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $170.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

