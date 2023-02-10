J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $479.84

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 479.84 ($5.77) and traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.05). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 501.50 ($6.03), with a volume of 476,466 shares.

JDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 735 ($8.84) to GBX 630 ($7.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 459.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £639.12 million and a P/E ratio of 3,343.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin purchased 2,600,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £11,882,000 ($14,282,966.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,600,066 shares of company stock worth $1,188,230,126.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

