ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $100.00 at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Shares of ITT opened at $88.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

