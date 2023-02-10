ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $100.00 at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.
ITT Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of ITT opened at $88.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT
ITT Company Profile
ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITT (ITT)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.