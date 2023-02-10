ITT (NYSE:ITT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.95 EPS.

ITT Price Performance

ITT traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $90.29. 134,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,843. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $94.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ITT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

