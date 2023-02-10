ITT (NYSE:ITT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.95 EPS.
ITT Price Performance
ITT traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $90.29. 134,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,843. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $94.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55.
ITT Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT
Analyst Ratings Changes
ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.
About ITT
ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITT (ITT)
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.