Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Down 0.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.44. 34,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 105,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.49. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Iterum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.