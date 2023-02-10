Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Down 0.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.44. 34,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 105,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.49. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Iterum Therapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
