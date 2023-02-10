iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 938.8% in January

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, an increase of 938.8% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BGRN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $46.76. 895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $52.80.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

