iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.05 and last traded at C$17.99. 301,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 399,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.94.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.89.

