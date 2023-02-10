iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $154.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

