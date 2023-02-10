iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.05. 1,648,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,780. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.71.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.