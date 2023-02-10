iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

UAE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,545. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter.

