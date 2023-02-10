iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance
UAE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,545. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF
