iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,906 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,760,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. 16,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.