iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.97. 205,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

