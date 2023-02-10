iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 1,962.6% in January

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a growth of 1,962.6% from the January 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,814. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.