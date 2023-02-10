iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 564,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 719,973 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.75. 21,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,955. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

