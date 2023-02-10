iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 564,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 719,973 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.75. 21,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,955. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.