iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the January 15th total of 510,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

ESGD stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.83. 473,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,621. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $77.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,733 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares during the period.

