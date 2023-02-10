iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the January 15th total of 510,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
ESGD stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.83. 473,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,621. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $77.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
