iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

