IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Price Target Raised to $48.00

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

IRadimed stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $443.52 million, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.07. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

