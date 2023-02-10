IPVERSE 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $156,720.15 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 16% lower against the dollar. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $156,720.15 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00434194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,260.38 or 0.28761768 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00453544 BTC.

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

