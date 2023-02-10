Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $128,869.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at $647,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 9.0% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 187.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 138,047 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

